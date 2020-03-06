Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Inspectors found "many incidents of physical altercations" at the care home

A care home resident punched another in the face during a visit by inspectors.

The elderly pair became embroiled in a row over a laptop at Springfield Grange Care Home in Hemsworth, West Yorkshire.

A member of staff was also hit during the punch-up, amid a Care Quality Commission inspection which ended with an inadequate rating.

Owners Horizon Care apologised to patients and families but plans to challenge the report, saying it did not "accurately reflect" its service.

Inspectors said a staff member had asked one of the residents to hand back a laptop, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

"The person shouted and hit the staff member," the report said.

"Another person saw this and punched the person with the laptop in the face."

Inspectors said staff, who were praised for being kind and caring, "did not have the skills or expertise to appropriately manage" challenging behaviour.

'Hot conditions'

The report found a "lack of review of accidents and incidents", and inspectors said there were "many instances of physical altercations" between residents and towards staff.

It described how one resident was "left outside" after they were taken into the garden for a cigarette.

Inspectors also noted staff "struggled to work" in hot conditions in the laundry room and kitchen but their concerns had not been acted upon.

However, workers were praised for their efforts in improving quality of life for those in care.

In a statement, Horizon Care said the report had been "disappointing" adding: "The care and support of our clients and their families is our primary concern.

"We would like to reassure our clients and their family and friends of our continued commitment to providing quality care and support."