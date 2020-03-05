Image copyright Phil Champion / Geograph Image caption Mr Loryman appeared at Bradford Crown Court

A former deputy head teacher has appeared in court accused of sexually abusing two young boys more than a decade ago.

Stephen Loryman, 58, who previously worked in Keighley, appeared at Bradford Crown Court earlier.

He denied four charges of sexual assault against the boys between 2008 and 2010.

Mr Loryman, of Burnsall Mews, Silsden, West Yorkshire, was granted bail until a trial date set for 30 November.

The trial is expected to last for five days.