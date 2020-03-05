Leeds Crowne Plaza: Man arrested in hotel raid
- 5 March 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Armed police have arrested a man after swooping on a hotel in Leeds city centre.
Officers carried out a "planned operation" at the Crowne Plaza Hotel on Wellington Street at about 06:30 GMT.
A man, aged in his 40s, was arrested on suspicion of firearms offences and taken into custody, West Yorkshire Police said.
A spokesman said officers were carrying out an extensive search of the room he was staying in.