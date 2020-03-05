Leeds & West Yorkshire

Leeds Crowne Plaza: Man arrested in hotel raid

  • 5 March 2020
Police at the Crowne Plaza Hotel Image copyright @Yogi_B_
Image caption Officers are searching the room the suspect was staying in

Armed police have arrested a man after swooping on a hotel in Leeds city centre.

Officers carried out a "planned operation" at the Crowne Plaza Hotel on Wellington Street at about 06:30 GMT.

A man, aged in his 40s, was arrested on suspicion of firearms offences and taken into custody, West Yorkshire Police said.

A spokesman said officers were carrying out an extensive search of the room he was staying in.

