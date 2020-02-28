Image caption The beautician suffered online abuse and trolling in the aftermath of the story

A beautician who tried to take her own life after a newspaper published lies about her business has been paid damages for libel by the publisher.

Danielle Hindley featured in a story by the Mail on Sunday about "cosmetic cowboys" and "rogue beauticians".

She became so stressed that she lost her eyebrow and eyelash hair and was unable to get out of bed to work.

Associated Newspapers, the paper's owners, said it had published an apology and was paying her damages.

The story was published in December 2017 after a Mail on Sunday reporter posing as a customer secretly filmed a visit to Ms Hindley's home in Kippax, Leeds, where she runs Dolly's Nails, Hair and Beauty.

It had been prompted by a former client who had complained about a treatment even though trading standards had found in Ms Hindley's favour.

'Unable to eat, sleep'

The story listed a number of claims against her - all of which Ms Hindley denied.

The 35-year-old said despite telling the reporter the claims were false before the article went to print, many of them were featured.

Days after publication, the single mother said she became the victim of "relentless" online trolling and abuse, which went on for months.

She was driven to the brink of suicide, and said her nine-year-old son's health and well-being were also affected.

"I couldn't get out of bed. Even though a few clients stuck by me, the days I tried to work I couldn't because I had the shakes.

"I was unable to sleep, eat, I was living on cups of tea. My son would come into my room saying mum do you need another cuddle.

"He would also get really upset at school and say 'I need to go home and look after mum'."

Ms Hindley complained to the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO) that the coverage was factually incorrect and it found in her favour.

The regulator got her a correction, which was supposed to appear on page two of the newspaper but ended up on page eight.

Frustrated at how the IPSO had handled her complaint, Ms Hindley sought legal action against the Mail on Sunday but was told by one solicitor that she would need to put down a retainer of £40,000.

She was then contacted by Hacked Off - a pressure group that works with victims of press abuse - which took on her case.

In June 2019, Associated Newspapers agreed to pay damages, a "life changing amount of money", which was finalised at the Royal Courts of Justice on Tuesday.

Ms Hindley is now calling for a change in attitudes from some media, especially in light of the death of Caroline Flack.

"I feel happy but I also feel like I can't walk away from it just yet because there are still people not being heard," she said.

"My story alone isn't going to change anything but I hope it goes towards collectively getting some sort of change."

In a statement, the Mail on Sunday said: "The article was an important public interest investigation into the beauty and cosmetic treatment industry where unlicensed practitioners continue to offer procedures that are potentially dangerous and can result in women suffer lasting damage or worse.

"Unfortunately Danielle Hindley was wrongly identified and portrayed in the article.

"We have apologised to her and paid damages for the distress and loss she has suffered."