Thornes Park Stadium fire: Up to 250 led to safety

  • 27 February 2020
Arson attack at the stadium Image copyright Wakefield Official News
Image caption Arsonists set fire to the seating area of Thornes Park Stadium in Wakefield on Wednesday evening

About 250 adults and children at a sports club event had to leave a building as arsonists set fire to part of a stadium.

The trackside seating area at Thornes Park Stadium in Wakefield, West Yorkshire, was deliberately set on fire at about 19:25 GMT on Wednesday.

The blaze then spread to a nearby building where a children's sports club event was being held.

Police said it was a "deplorable case of anti-social behaviour".

Nobody is believed to have been hurt in the blaze.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said there had been a "self-evacuation of around 200 to 250 people from the building"

In a statement West Yorkshire Police said officers were following a "number of active lines of inquiries".

