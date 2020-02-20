Image copyright Google Image caption Paul Ackroyd was found lying in Jinnah Court in February 2019

Four people have been charged with murder after a man died.

Paul Ackroyd, 37, died after he was found with head injuries in Jinnah Court, Manningham on 23 February last year.

Two men and a woman, all from Bradford, appeared before magistrates and are due to appear at the city's crown court on Friday.

A third man Rashpal Singh Gill is due to appear before Bradford Magistrates' Court later.

Those charged are:

Rashpal Singh Gill, 39, of Leeds Road

Alex Bates, 19, of Eastfield Gardens

Mohammed Jawaid Khan, 52, of Leylands Lane

Kirsty Rushworth, 31, of Walker Avenue.

