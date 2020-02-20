Four charged with murder over man's death in Bradford
Four people have been charged with murder after a man died.
Paul Ackroyd, 37, died after he was found with head injuries in Jinnah Court, Manningham on 23 February last year.
Two men and a woman, all from Bradford, appeared before magistrates and are due to appear at the city's crown court on Friday.
A third man Rashpal Singh Gill is due to appear before Bradford Magistrates' Court later.
Those charged are:
- Rashpal Singh Gill, 39, of Leeds Road
- Alex Bates, 19, of Eastfield Gardens
- Mohammed Jawaid Khan, 52, of Leylands Lane
- Kirsty Rushworth, 31, of Walker Avenue.
