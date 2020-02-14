A man accused of punching former Scotland captain and Rangers assistant manager Gary McAllister is to go on trial next year.

Damien Swan appeared before Judge Guy Kearl QC at Leeds Crown Court earlier and pleaded not guilty to assault.

Mr Swan, 33, of Greenmount Terrace, Beeston, Leeds, is to go on trial in Leeds on 4 January 2021.

Mr McAllister, 55, had to go to hospital after he was allegedly punched in the face on 24 March in Call Lane.

Mr Swan, a Bermudian national, denies an assault occasioning actual bodily harm on the former midfielder.

He was granted conditional bail by the judge.

District Judge Richard Kitson, speaking at Leeds Magistrates' Court in January, said the case involved a "nasty injury".

"This was an alleged punch to the face, causing Mr McAllister's teeth to go through his lip, and there was damage to the teeth as well," Mr Kitson said.

Mr McAllister earned 57 caps for Scotland and captained the team to the Euro '96 finals.

He played for Leeds United from 1990 to 1996, during which time the club become champions of the former First Division in 1992.

The Leeds legend, who took up the post of assistant manager at Rangers last year, also played at Motherwell, Leicester City, Coventry City and Liverpool in a career that lasted more than two decades.

