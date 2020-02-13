MP Tracy Brabin's off-the-shoulder dress sells for £20k
Labour MP Tracy Brabin raised £20,000 for charity after auctioning an off-the-shoulder dress which caused controversy in the Commons.
She faced criticism from "keyboard warriors" after her dress slipped down her shoulder as she leaned on the despatch box due to a broken ankle.
The Batley and Spen MP put the black Asos dress up for sale on eBay with proceeds going to Girlguiding.
Ms Brabin said young girls' "lives will be changed because of this money".
Ms Brabin had been raising a point of order in the House of Commons about journalists being asked to leave a Downing Street press briefing on the next stage of Brexit talks, when her shoulder was exposed.
The shadow culture secretary said she had been to a music event earlier in the day and was not expecting to be called to the despatch box.
Ms Brabin later told BBC Breakfast she had been "startled by the vitriolic nature" of some comments she had received online.
She said it was her responsibility to "call it out", adding: "Women around the world... are being demeaned every day because of what they wear."
The garment was listed on eBay as a "Black dress worn by Tracy Brabin MP in 'shouldergate' as widely covered across the media".
Ms Brabin said the dress had been "flying off the shelves as a result of the coverage."
The size 12 pencil dress attracted 180 bids with two potential buyers battling it out until the last minute.
It eventually eventually went for £20,200 as bidding closed on Thursday evening.
Ms Brabin said the money would be going to Girlguiding, a charity for girls and young women in the UK, "in the hope that they grow up to be leaders".
