Image copyright Danny Lawson/PA Image caption Peter Turner admitted 14 sexual abuse charges at York Crown Court

A former monk at a Catholic boarding school has admitted sexually abusing three boys aged under 13.

Peter Turner admitted 14 charges at York Crown Court including indecent assault, gross indecency and another serious sexual offence.

He carried out the offences between 1984 and 1990 at Ampleforth College, North Yorkshire, and a parish in Workington, Cumbria.

Turner, formerly known as Father Gregory Carroll, was remanded.

He will be sentenced on Wednesday.

More stories from Yorkshire

The court heard the first boy was between 10 and 12 years old when Turner targeted him at Ampleforth between 1984 and 1987. The defendant indecently assaulted the boy and also committed another serious sexual offence against him.

Turner was sent to a parish in Workington in 1987 after confessing to church authorities about sexual contact with a pupil at the school.

He went on to indecently assault a boy, aged nine or 10, in the Cumbrian town between 1987 and 1998, and committed indecent assault and gross indecency against a third victim, aged 10 to 12, between 1987 and 1990.

He was recalled and confined to the monastery at Ampleforth after the Nolan Report on the problem of clerical child abuse was published in 2001.

Nicola Gatto, mitigating, said Turner's offending stopped when he was recalled. The 80-year-old, of Redcar, admitted 11 counts of indecent assault, two counts of a serious sexual assault and one count of gross indecency with a child.

He was previously jailed for four years in 2005 after he admitted offences against 10 pupils at the school between 1979 and 1987. The sentence was later reduced by 12 months.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.