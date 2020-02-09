Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Sowerby Bridge hit by flooding after Storm Ciara

Homes and businesses throughout West Yorkshire have been flooded as Storm Ciara brought heavy rain.

West Yorkshire Police said people were "putting their lives at risk" by going outside to take photos.

"We cannot stress enough, please stay indoors if you have no reason to go outside," the force tweeted.

"Some riverbanks are ready to burst and people are putting their own lives at risk to take pictures and videos."

Peter McNerney, BBC reporter at the scene

The flood sirens issue their ominous warning. The Calder Valley has faced it all before, back on Boxing Day 2015, and now Storm Ciara has left its devastating mark; torrential rain causing torrents of floodwater to sweep through the streets, cars submerged, businesses badly damaged, misery for residents.

In Luddendenfoot they were battling the storm with brushes and pulling up blocked drain covers.

The road was closed to stop traffic spraying the water back towards homes and businesses.

In Mytholmroyd, the flood defence work is due to finish this summer. One local councillor told the BBC this couldn't go on, fearing Mytholmroyd would become "a ghost town".

Image copyright Thomas Beresford Image caption A Maserati driver was stranded in flood water in Hawes in North Yorkshire

West Yorkshire Fire Service said firefighters were very busy tackling floods in the Calder Valley, Kirklees and Bradford. People should only call 999 in an emergency

Todmorden, Sowerby Bridge, Otley and Mytholmroyd have been particularly badly hit, and in North Yorkshire the Environment Agency has issued a red "danger to life" for the River Nidd at Pateley Bridge, which is expected to overflow flood defences.

Severe Weather Emergency Protocol (Swep) shelters have opened all across the country to protect homeless people from the elements.

Image copyright Anne Ridgway Image caption Otley in West Yorkshire under water

Parts of Yorkshire affected by flooding after Storm Ciara

Several flights to and from Leeds Bradford Airport have been cancelled or delayed. Check here for updates.

Northern Powergrid said since midnight severe gales and heavy rain had caused unexpected power cuts for around 45,500 people, mainly in West and South Yorkshire, and North Lincolnshire.

Power has now been restored to more than half of those affected, but the storm continues to affect properties.

