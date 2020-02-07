Image copyright Reuters Image caption Joshua Spencer sent messages about Labour MP Yvette Cooper

A Conservative local election candidate and activist has been jailed for nine weeks for sending threatening messages about Labour MP Yvette Cooper.

Joshua Spencer, aged 25, told a friend on social media: "I'm already organising to hurt her."

District Judge Marie Mallon, sitting at Leeds Magistrates' Court, said it was "particularly serious", following the murder of Jo Cox in June 2016.

After sentencing, Ms Cooper said the case was "very sad" and "very grim".

The messages were sent as Parliament was debating Brexit in April.

"She will pay," wrote Spencer, referring to the Labour MP for Knottingley, Castleford and Pontefract, who had led a move to delay Britain's withdrawal from the European Union.

"I'm already organising to hurt her.

"It's amazing what crack heads will do for £100."

In another message, which was read to court by prosecutor Susannah Proctor, Spencer said Ms Cooper was "actually working against the working classes".

After the messages were brought to the attention of Ms Cooper's office, police interviewed Spencer and he told them the complaint was "a political smear because of his politics and age".

He also said he could not remember sending the messages.

'Decent and honest'

His solicitor Sheik Amin told the court his client had mental health problems and had been upset about the death of his father and other issues.

A reference for Spencer from the Morley and Outwood Conservative MP Andrea Jenkyns, which was read in court, said he was "a decent and honest person whose heart was in the right place".

But she added she did not "condone what he has written in any manner".

After the case, Ms Jenkyns, the MP for Morley and Outwood, released a statement defending her decision to write the reference.

She said she had known Spencer for "a number of years", and was concerned about his "emotional and mental well-being".

'Better than this'

Spencer, of Eddystone Rise, Knottingley, West Yorkshire, ran as a Conservative Party candidate for Wakefield Council for the Knottingley ward in May 2019.

Up until January, he described himself on Twitter as Deputy Chair of Normanton, Pontefract and Castleford Conservatives.

Commenting after the sentencing, Ms Cooper said: "There has been something very sad as well as very grim about dealing with this.

"Even just a few years ago I would never have imagined being involved in a court case where a local candidate or officer in another political party had made threats of violence.

"Politics needs to be better than this."

