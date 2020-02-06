Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption Sean Durrant fired a gun at a house holding a children's party

A man has been jailed for more than 13 years for firing a gun at a house where a children's party was taking place.

Sean Durrant, 22, fired the gun during an event at Belmont Avenue in the Low Moor area of Bradford on 20 July 2019.

He was jailed for 13 years and two months at Bradford Crown Court after admitting possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Durrant, of Dick Lane, Tyersal, initially denied any involvement.

Senior Investigating Officer Det Insp Ian Thornes said after the case: "The discharge of a firearm in a public place is a serious matter, particularly in this case where an occupied property was the target."