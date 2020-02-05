Image caption The Batley and Spen MP says people need to "listen to what we say not what we wear"

A Labour MP who faced criticism on social media for her off-the-shoulder dress said people needed to "listen to what we say not what we wear".

Tracy Brabin, the shadow culture secretary, said she had been "startled by the vitriolic nature" of some comments.

She told BBC Breakfast it was her responsibility to "call it out".

"Women around the world... are being demeaned everyday because of what they wear," she said.

The Batley and Spen MP had been raising a point of order in the House of Commons on Monday about journalists being asked to leave a Downing Street press briefing on the next stage of Brexit talks, when her shoulder appeared.

She said her slightly off-the-shoulder dress had slipped a little as she leant forward to speak.

Skip Twitter post by @TracyBrabin Hello. Sorry I don’t have time to reply to all of you commenting on this but I can confirm I’m not....

A slag

Hungover

A tart

About to breastfeed

A slapper

Drunk

Just been banged over a wheelie bin.



Who knew people could get so emotional over a shoulder... 🙄 https://t.co/sTWWiEY2TF — Tracy Brabin MP 🌹 (@TracyBrabin) February 4, 2020 Report

"I am here talking about a shoulder when it is an important time for the media," she told viewers to BBC Breakfast.

Image caption Some people on social media said Ms Brabin looked inappropriately dressed for the House of Commons

Ms Brabin, who played Tricia Armstrong in Coronation Street for three years in the 1990s, said she tried not to take the comments too seriously, especially as they were likely from "keyboard warriors sat in their mum's back bedroom eating Pot Noodles and having a pop at people they don't know anything about".

However, she said: "This is everyday sexism where women are continually judged for what they wear, how they look and not what they say."

"Why is that? It's a way to silence us," she told BBC Radio Leeds.

Tracy Brabin interview on BBC Sounds

She said there were examples of things that happened in the Commons that were worthy of discussion, including Jacob Rees Mogg "asleep on the front benches with his legs up".

"That is disrespectful," she added.

Skip Twitter post by @iamjamesashford I wonder how many people slamming Tracy Brabin for wearing the 'wrong' dress in the Commons were similarly outraged by JRM having a nap pic.twitter.com/WTksVZApOp — James Ashford (@iamjamesashford) February 5, 2020 Report

She said she was also thankful for the many positive comments she had received.

Former Strictly star Stacey Dooley was among those supporting Ms Brabin on Twitter.

