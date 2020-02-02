Image caption Firefighters are continuing to extinguish a blaze which started at an industrial bakery on Saturday

Firefighters are continuing to tackle a fire at an industrial bakery in Wakefield, which covered large parts of the area in thick black smoke.

The blaze at the Speedibake factory, close to Westgate Retail Park, started at about 13:30 GMT, on Saturday.

At it height, more than 140 firefighters tackled the blaze, with people evacuated from nearby buildings.

Police said there were no reports of injuries, but warned people to stay inside and close doors and windows.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service initially warned of the potential for asbestos in the smoke plume, but later confirmed the substance was not present in the section of building hit by the blaze.

Police said the fire was now under control and Westgate Retail Park was open as usual, with the exception of Mecca Bingo, which is opposite the bakery.

