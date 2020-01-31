Image copyright Phil Champion/Geograph Image caption Saif Ahmed had failed to turn up twice to two trials

A teenager boasted he was a great driver after a high-speed police pursuit in a stolen car which went on for more than 15 miles, a court heard.

Dashcam footage from police cars showed Saif Ahmed going through red lights, speeding round blind bends and driving on the wrong side of traffic islands.

Ahmed, who was 19 at the time, reached almost 90mph during the pursuit on roads between Halifax and Bradford.

He was jailed for 18 months after admitting dangerous driving.

Bradford Crown Court was told Ahmed was driving a stolen Ford Fiesta without a licence or insurance when he was spotted by police on 15 September 2017.

Prosecutor Abdul Shakoor said he had two passengers in the car and ignored the blue lights and sped off.

As he drove along Gibbet Street in Halifax, the Fiesta travelled at 76mph over traffic calming measures on a residential street where the limit was 20mph.

The court heard the pursuit only came to an end in Thornton Road, Bradford, when his car hit the kerb with such force that the front nearside wheel came off.

'Imperilled lives'

After being arrested, Ahmed, who is now 21, described himself as "one of the best drivers in BD9".

Judge Jonathan Rose said Ahmed, a father to be, had not cared about children, members of the public or police officers.

He added: "Many, many drivers pulled out of the way to the roadside clearly terrified of the capacity for death and destruction that your horrendous driving carried with it, and yet you're proud of it.

"You are not a great driver. You're an individual who has imperilled the lives of decent people."

Ahmed also admitted handling stolen goods, driving without insurance or a licence and breaching his bail.