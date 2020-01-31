Image caption David Hustler could have escaped the Bradford fire unharmed but chose to stay and help others

Two carers who neglected a hero of the Bradford City fire disaster have been jailed.

David Hustler saved two fans as flames ripped through Valley Parade in 1985.

In October 2015, Mr Hustler, who had dementia, suffered a fall at his care home and was left alone for 14 hours.

Carers Kaniz Rashid and Margaret Shires found him but failed to call medical help, and he died nine days later. They were convicted of wilful neglect and jailed for seven months.

Mr Hustler suffered life-changing burns while rescuing fans at Valley Parade and was awarded the Queen's Gallantry Medal for bravery.

In a statement, Bradford City previously said he was "a well-known person among a large number of his fellow City supporters following his heroic actions during the 1985 Valley Parade fire disaster".

Leeds Crown Court heard he suffered a fall in his flat at Meadow Green Lodge, near Dewsbury, shortly before 07:00 BST on 19 October 2015.

Mr Hustler, who had dementia, activated his pendant alarm to summon help, but although the call was answered no-one came.

CCTV installed by his family, who were concerned about his care, recorded Mr Hustler calling for help, asking for water, moaning with pain and trying to cover himself with the duvet.

It was only when Rashid, 52, and Shires, 64, arrived for an evening visit that he was found on the floor, naked, distressed and hungry.

The court heard they returned him to bed and did not alert senior staff or summon medical help.

Mr Hustler was admitted to hospital the following day but died of pneumonia on 28 October.

Rashid, of Thornton Road, Bradford, and Shires, of Yew Tree Court, Liversedge, were found guilty in November 2019 while a third defendant was acquitted.

Caroline May, from the Crown Prosecution Service, said it was "an absolutely tragic case".

