Image caption Piran Ditta Khan was remanded in custody by a court in Islamabad

A man wanted in connection with the murder of a police officer shot dead during a robbery has appeared in court in Pakistan.

West Yorkshire PC Sharon Beshenivsky was killed while answering an emergency call outside a travel agency in Bradford in 2005.

Piran Ditta Khan was arrested in Islamabad on 14 January.

Mr Khan, 71, who is facing extradition to the UK, has been remanded in custody.

His lawyer, Raja Ghaneem Aabir Khan, told the BBC his client was "not guilty", they would be contesting the extradition and Mr Khan should be tried in Pakistan.

Officials in Pakistan said Mr Khan had had been living in a rented home, alongside his wife, in the outskirts of Islamabad for the last year.

Extradition proceedings are expected to last a number of months.

Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption PC Beshenivsky was shot dead on her daughter's fourth birthday

PC Beshenivsky, 38, had only been an officer for nine months when she was shot in the chest on what was her youngest daughter Lydia's fourth birthday.

She was a mother of three and stepmother of two children. Three men were jailed for life for her murder and two for manslaughter.

Her shift partner, PC Teresa Milburn, was also shot but survived.

