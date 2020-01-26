Image caption Police officers search for evidence at the scene of the Eltham Rise shooting

Two people have been injured in a shooting in Leeds on Saturday night.

A 28-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman were treated in hospital for "injuries consistent with a firearms discharge".

West Yorkshire Police said the shooting happened at about 21:00 GMT on Eltham Rise in the Woodhouse area of the city.

The woman has since been discharged from hospital, West Yorkshire Police said. It added there would be more patrols "to reassure the community".

Detectives from the force's Homicide and Major Enquiry Team are seeking information about any suspicious activity in the area.

Image caption West Yorkshire Police said it would maintain a presence in the area on Sunday

