Image caption A number of properties in Sutton Avenue were evacuated

A man who was arrested after counter-terrorism officers raided three homes in Bradford has been released.

An Army bomb disposal unit was called in for support after the "discovery of some items" at one of the properties on Friday, police said.

A number of neighbouring houses in Sutton Avenue were evacuated as officers carried out a search.

The 38-year-old man has been released under investigation and police said the inquiry is not now terror related.

The man had initially been arrested on suspicion of explosives offences.

