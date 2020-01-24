Counter-terrorism police arrest man in Bradford

A man has been arrested after counter-terrorism officers raided three homes in Bradford.

An Army bomb disposal unit was called in for support after the "discovery of some items" at one of the properties, police said.

A number of neighbouring houses were evacuated as officers carried out a search.

Police said a 38-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of explosives offences.

