A man who died from a perforated bowel could have been saved if an operation had not been delayed, a report found.

The 71-year-old man, identified as Mr A, went to hospital on Christmas Day 2017 with a twisted bowel.

Doctors at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary took a week to identify he needed urgent surgery, which was then cancelled. His condition then worsened and he died on 4 January 2018.

Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Trust apologised to the man's family.

The report, by the Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman, said the patient, who was otherwise healthy, initially went to the emergency department at Calderdale Royal Infirmary on 25 December.

Doctors identified the risk of his bowel tearing and said he needed surgery.

He was transferred to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary the same day.

The risk of perforation was recorded in his clinical notes following an investigation on 27 December and similar conclusions were reached after a further examination on 30 December.

However, it was not until 1 January 2018 that Huddersfield Royal Infirmary recognised the need for urgent surgery.

'Should still be here'

Surgery was planned for 2 January but was cancelled. Surgery was then attempted on 3 January but this was too late as Mr A's bowel had already perforated.

He then suffered a cardiac arrest and was taken to ICU where he died on 4 January.

Mr A's sister complained to the trust who said his care and treatment had been appropriate. She was not satisfied with this and went to the ombudsman.

The ombudsman found the trust had failed to follow national guidance and act on the results of its investigations into Mr A's condition and the delay in operating led to his avoidable death.

The trust said it had agreed to the ombudsman's recommendations, including improving processes for monitoring high-risk patients.

Medical director David Birkenhead said: "We are always very sorry when our care falls below the standards we expect to deliver."

After the publication of the report the man's sister said: "My brother should still be here today.

"But he would have been happy to know that changes had been made so the same thing won't happen to anyone else."

