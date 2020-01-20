Image caption Mr Smith lost control of his car on a bend and crashed into bollards and a boulder

A motorist was being followed by police moments before a fatal crash, an inquest jury was told.

Officers were looking for Jamie Smith, 21 because of reports he had been seen driving his BMW "in an unsuitable manner".

Mr Smith failed to negotiate a bend and was thrown from his BMW when it crashed into bollards and a boulder on the A655 on the outskirts of Wakefield.

He had no alcohol or illicit drugs in his system when he crashed.

Mr Smith's father Paul said when he received news of his son's death he asked an officer if his son was being chased by police at the time of the crash.

The West Yorkshire Police officer reportedly said "no" and told Paul Smith officers had only attended the scene after the crash, the inquest heard.

However, witnesses had reported seeing Jamie Smith, of Middlestown, driving at high speeds just before the crash in April 2018 with the blue lights of a police car spotted about 30 seconds behind the BMW.

The inquest at Wakefield Coroner's Court continues.

