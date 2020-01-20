Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Usman Ali denies two charges of rape involving the then teenaged girl in his car in Huddersfield

A man accused of raping a girl twice in his car said he had not had sex with her and did not really know her.

Seven men face 12 charges of rape and indecent assault on two girls in the Huddersfield area from 1995 to 2007.

Leeds Crown Court heard the victim say she had been crying in the car and that Usman Ali, had "acted really rough".

Mr Ali, 34, of Huddersfield, denies he had sex with the victim and said he only recognised her years later because he was "good with faces".

All seven men deny the charges. The case is set to last three more weeks.

Kate Batty, prosecuting, told Mr Ali that if his defence was correct, then either the girl was lying or she was mistaken.

She told him: "You know her name, you've seen her before and she was a friend of your girlfriend's.

"There's no real room for a mistake."

Mr Ali told Mrs Batty: "She's lying, I've never been nowhere near her".

He said he knew who the girl was because his girlfriend had pointed her out and years later the complainant had gone into his family's shop in Huddersfield.

He said: "I never saw her again until she came into the shop years later, I recognised her, I'm good with faces.

"I'm innocent, I've not touched her, she hasn't been in my vehicles.

"I don't even like the person," he said.

Mr Ali also told the court he did not know his co-defendants and had "never spoken to them".

The case continues.

The accused are:

Usman Ali, 34, of Huddersfield, who denies two charges of rape

Banaras Hussain, 39, of Huddersfield, who denies one charge of rape

Abdul Majid, 35, of Huddersfield, who denies two counts of rape

Gul Riaz, 43, of Huddersfield, who denies two counts of rape and two counts of indecent assault

Three other men who cannot be named for legal reasons each deny a count of rape

