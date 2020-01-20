Police officer among 16 in court over child sex offences
A police officer and 15 other men from Halifax have appeared in court charged with historical sex offences against children aged between 13 and 16.
West Yorkshire PC Amjad Ditta, 35, also known as Amjad Hussain, appeared at Bradford Magistrates' Court to face a charge of sexual touching.
He and 15 others are charged with offences against three girls in the Halifax area between 2006 and 2009.
All were given bail and a provisional trial date was set for 14 September.
Mr Ditta, who was attached to West Yorkshire Police's Protective Services Operations, was a serving officer at the time of the offence he has been accused of in 2009.
He was not required to enter a plea but 13 of his co-accused entered not guilty pleas to all the charges that they face.
Nadeem Nassir, 39, who faces charges of rape, supplying a class C drug and making threats to kill, also did not enter a plea.
Khalifa Mughal, 36, charged with six counts of rape, three counts of supplying a class C drug, supply of a class A drug and conspiracy to pervert the course of justice, was not required to plead either.
Those charged are:
- Vaqaas Abbas, 30, charged with three counts of rape and three offences of supplying a class C drug
- Nadeem Adalat, 34, charged with four counts of rape and four counts of supplying a class C drug
- Sajid Adalat, 43, charged with rape
- Vaseem Adalat, 33, charged with two counts of rape, trafficking and supplying a class C drug
- Amjad Ditta, also known as Amjad Hussain, 35, charged with sexual touching
- Christopher Eastwood, 45, charged with two counts of rape and two counts of supplying a class C drug
- Metab Islam, 46, charged with six counts of rape, six counts of supplying a class C drug, two sexual assaults and conspiracy to pervert the course of justice
- Mohammed Rizwan Iqbal, 34, charged with rape
- Ishtiaq Latif, 32, charged with sexual activity with a child
- Asad Mahmood, 33, charged with two counts of rape and trafficking
- Arfan Mir, also known as Khalifa Mughal, 36, charged with six counts of rape, three counts of supplying a class C drug, supply of a class A drug and conspiracy to pervert the course of justice
- Younis Mohammed aka Younis Khan, 34, charged with rape and causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent
- Nadeem Nassir, 39, charged with rape, supply of a class C drug and making threats to kill
- Shahzad Nawaz, 40, charged with rape, supply of a class C drug and making threats to kill
- Shazad Nazir, 44, charged with two counts of rape and two counts of supplying a class C drug
- Sohail Zafar, 36, charged with rape and supplying a class C drug
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.