Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption Robert Wilson was stabbed to death outside the Thornton and Ross factory in Huddersfield

Two teenagers charged with murdering a man outside a factory in Huddersfield have appeared in court.

Kiyran Earnshaw, 18, of Field Lane, Batley, and a 15-year-old who cannot be named are accused of killing Robert Wilson, 53, from Birstall.

Mr Wilson was stabbed to death outside the Thornton and Ross pharmaceutical plant where he worked on Thursday.

Both teenagers appeared at Leeds Magistrates' Court where they were further remanded in custody.

Mr Earnshaw is also charged with possession of a bladed article and maliciously wounding a 39-year-old man who suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the same attack.

The 15-year-old also faces a charge of possession of a bladed article.

Mr Earnshaw was remanded into custody and his co-accused was remanded to secure accommodation.

Both are due to appear at Leeds Crown Court on Wednesday 22 January.

Image caption A 39-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the same attack

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.