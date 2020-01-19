Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption Robert Wilson, 53, was killed on Thursday night

A man killed outside the factory where he worked was stabbed to death, police have said.

Robert Wilson, 53, from Birstall, West Yorkshire and another man were attacked by "several people" outside a pharmaceutical plant in Huddersfield on Thursday.

West Yorkshire Police said a post-mortem examination revealed that Mr Wilson died from multiple stab wounds.

Two teenagers are in custody on suspicion of murder.

The injured man, 39, has "non-life threatening injuries", police said.

The attack happened outside the Thornton and Ross factory on Manchester Road in the Linthwaite area.

The company said it was "saddened and shocked".

Mr Wilson's family has paid tribute to him, describing him as a "loving and committed husband and father".

Five teenagers were initially arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

West Yorkshire Police said: "Warrants of further detention have been granted for two males, aged 18 and 15, and they remain in custody at this time."

"Two other males, aged 18 and 17, and a 17-year-old girl have all been released from custody facing no further action."

