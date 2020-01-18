Family tribute to man killed outside Huddersfield factory
A man killed outside the factory where he worked was a "loving and committed husband and father", his family has said.
Robert Wilson, 53, from Birstall, West Yorkshire and another man were attacked by "several people" outside a pharmaceutical plant in Huddersfield on Thursday.
Two teenagers are in custody on suspicion of murder.
The injured man, aged 39, has "non-life threatening injuries", police said.
In a statement, Mr Wilson's family said: "Robert was a loving and committed husband and father, as well as being loved and respected by work colleagues and friends.
"He leaves behind a devastated wife, Elaine, and two step children, Jack and Ella."
A post-mortem examination is to be carried out later, police said.
The attack happened outside the Thornton & Ross factory on Manchester Road in the Linthwaite area on Thursday evening.
The company said it was "saddened and shocked".
Five teenagers were initially arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.
West Yorkshire Police said: "Warrants of further detention have been granted for two males, aged 18 and 15, and they remain in custody at this time."
"Two other males, aged 18 and 17, and a 17-year-old girl have all been released from custody facing no further action."
