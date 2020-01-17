Image copyright Google Image caption Police said there was a "serious incident" on Manchester Road, in the Linthwaite area of Huddersfield

A man has been found dead in Huddersfield, sparking a murder investigation.

West Yorkshire Police said there was a "serious incident" on Manchester Road, in the Linthwaite area of the town, at about 23:45 GMT on Thursday.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, a police spokesman said.

Inquiries are ongoing to "ascertain the full circumstances of the incident" and officers are patrolling the area, he added.

