Image caption A sports centre is named after Bradford boxer Richard Dunn but is due to be demolished later this year

A street in Bradford is to be named after a former British and European Heavyweight Boxing champion who fought Muhammad Ali.

Richard Dunn, from Bradford, took on Ali for the world heavyweight title in 1976 in Munich, Germany, and lasted four rounds before he was defeated.

A sports centre named after him is due to be demolished later this year.

Councillor Rosie Watson told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) he had to be "appropriately" celebrated.

"Once the centre has been demolished the site will be redeveloped [and] a road on the new site will be named after Richard Dunn.

"In addition a photograph of Richard Dunn will be permanently displayed within the new Sedbergh Sports and Leisure Centre.

"We will also look at further options to recognise Richard Dunn and our other sports stars to ensure they are appropriately celebrated, as an important part of our shared social history and heritage."

Image caption British and European Heavyweight Boxing champion Richard Dunn fought Muhammad Ali for the world title in 1976

Dunn had recently won the European title before stepping in the ring to fight Ali on 24 May 1976.

He was knocked out three times in the fourth round and the contest was subsequently stopped by the referee in the fifth as Dunn was unable to continue.

The Richard Dunn Sports Centre, near Odsal Stadium, closed in 2019 after the opening of the new Sedbergh Leisure Centre on Cleckheaton Rd.

It was last used for the count in December's general election.