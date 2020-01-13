Image copyright PA Image caption Gary McAllister took up the post of assistant manager at Rangers last year

A man has been charged with assaulting Rangers assistant boss Gary McAllister.

Damien Swan, 33, of Greenmount Terrace, Beeston, Leeds, will appear at the city's magistrates' court on Wednesday.

The former midfielder was treated in hospital after he was allegedly punched in the face outside a bar in Leeds at about 04:00 GMT on 24 March 2019.

The 55-year-old, who has 57 caps for Scotland, captained Leeds United in the 1991-92 season when the club won the former First Division championship.

He also captained his country in the Euro 96 finals.

The Leeds legend, who took up the post of assistant manager at Rangers last year, also played at Motherwell, Leicester City, Coventry City and Liverpool in a career that lasted more than two decades.

Image copyright Google Image caption The alleged assault happened on Call Lane in the city centre

