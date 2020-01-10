Image copyright Reuters Image caption Joshua Spencer of Knottingley sent a menacing message about Labour MP Yvette Cooper

A man has admitted sending a menacing message about Labour MP Yvette Cooper.

Joshua Spencer, aged 25, of Eddystone Rise, Knottingley, West Yorkshire pleaded guilty to sending the message about the Pontefract, Normanton and Castleford MP on 11 April.

District Judge Marie Mallon, sitting at Leeds Magistrates' Court, told him it was "extremely serious".

The judge ordered probation reports before sentencing Spencer and gave him unconditional bail until 31 January.