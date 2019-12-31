Three people have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder after a body was found in a former bank branch.

Police forced their way into the disused building on Commercial Street in Batley, West Yorkshire, on Sunday.

The body, believed to be a man, was found at the scene by West Yorkshire Police officers.

Two of those arrested have been released under investigation and the third has been bailed.

The building was previously used by the Yorkshire Bank, but the branch closed in 2016.

