Image copyright PA Image caption The men were attacked while sitting in a parked car in Huddersfield

Two men have been stabbed by a gang who jumped out of two vehicles in a targeted attack, police said.

The injured men were in a parked car in Cowersley Lane in Huddersfield on Thursday evening when two other vehicles pulled up alongside.

Five men got out and launched the attack, which ended when the victims tried to drive away.

The stab victims, aged 25 and 28 years old, were treated for serious, but non life-threatening injuries.

The attackers left in two vehicles, a Ford Transit Connect CDV and another vehicle which officers say could be a Ford Fusion.

Det Insp Diane Johnson said: "A number of inquiries are ongoing into this incident which we are treating as targeted."

