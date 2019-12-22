Image copyright Google Image caption The incident happened on Bradford Road in Cleckheaton shortly after midnight

Six people were injured, one seriously, when they were knocked down by a car.

A 49-year-old man was arrested over the crash in Bradford Road, Cleckheaton, shortly after midnight.

One of the six men hurt, aged in his 40s, is in a life-threatening condition, West Yorkshire Police said.

Earlier on Saturday evening, police said there had been an altercation between the driver of a red Audi involved in the crash and some of the injured parties.

The suspect remains in police custody.

Det Ch Supt Pat Twiggs, said: "This is clearly a very serious incident and one which has caused understandable concern in the community.

"I would ask for anyone who has CCTV in the local area which may have captured the incident, or the red Audi driving in the area, to contact officers as soon as possible."

Three of the victims, who sustained minor injuries, were treated in hospital before being discharged.