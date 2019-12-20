Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption Police want to interview these six men over disorder at Elland Road when Leeds played Birmingham

Police investigating disorder at a Championship football match have arrested nine men after an appeal.

Trouble flared inside and outside Leeds United's ground at the fixture with Birmingham City on 19 October.

Ten people were arrested on the day of the match but now six others have been arrested in the West Midlands and a further three attended police stations.

West Yorkshire Police now want to identify a further six people after the trouble at the south Leeds ground.

Six men were arrested at addresses across the West Midlands on Friday in relation to the crowd trouble at the Elland Road ground.

The day before three men were quizzed about the disorder after voluntarily going to police stations.

Those nine men have been released as inquiries continue.

Birmingham fans had clashed with police and stewards at the final whistle and then there was a "public order incident" in the coach park, West Yorkshire Police said after the game.

The arrests were mainly for public order offences. Minor injuries to several match stewards were reported.

Image caption There was disorder inside and outside Elland Road stadium following the Leeds United v Birmingham game

BBC Leeds sports editor Jonathan Buchan described on Twitter "terrible" scenes inside the stadium from Birmingham City fans, with "a few stewards receiving punches and kicks as they tried to apprehend a Birmingham fan who ran onto the pitch".

West Yorkshire Police said in a statement: "Officers have also passed details of all the suspects interviewed to their respective football clubs so that they can put immediate bans in place in advance of any charges and subsequent court process."

Ch Supt Steve Cotter added: "We are conscious that the two sides play again next week and we know that all genuine fans of the game, including the many families who attend matches, will join us in condemning this type of hooliganism as something that belongs firmly in the past."

