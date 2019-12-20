Leeds Bradford Airport link road plans scrapped

Image copyright Extinction Rebellion Image caption Protesters gathered outside Leeds Civic Hall in September

Plans for a new link road to Leeds Bradford Airport have been scrapped because of a lack of public support.

The decision comes after climate change activists held a protest against airport expansion proposals.

But Leeds City Council said it had "taken on board" feedback from residents and its decision was not made because of "climate lobbying".

Other plans, which include a railway station and bus terminal, are due to be discussed at a meeting on 7 January.

Councillor Lisa Mulherin said: "We have asked people including local residents and stakeholders twice about the road proposals and the lack of clear support for any of the options has been consistent so it is only right that we have listened and are responding to what people are telling us they do want.

"That is why we are taking forward proposals for a parkway station, investing in sustainable public transport infrastructure."

She said the proposals would "help to take cars off the roads".

Image copyright Leeds City Council Image caption Proposed location for the planned railway station

Under the plans, the railway station would be built about a mile and a half from the airport and there would also be park-and-ride facilities.

Ms Mulherin said planning permission for the airport expansion proposals, which include a three-storey terminal extension and new link roads to improve access, were approved last year.

During a presentation to Leeds councillors in September, climate academic Jefim Vogel claimed the airport had to reduce passenger numbers to help the world meet climate change targets, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Earlier this week, the Leeds Climate Commission released a report calling for national measures to limit and offset the impacts of aviation emissions.

A Leeds Bradford Airport spokesperson said the council's proposals would "ensure a significant amount of car journeys are taken off local roads with all the carbon and congestion benefits this provides".

Image copyright Leeds Bradford Airport Image caption The airport hopes the new terminal extension will be open by the end of the year

