Image caption Police officer Amjad Ditta is among 16 men charged with sex offences against children

Sixteen men including a police officer have been charged with historical sex offences against children aged between 13 and 16.

West Yorkshire PC Amjad Ditta, also known as Amjad Hussain, 35, has been charged with sexual touching.

He and 15 other men are charged with offences against three girls in the Halifax area, dating from 2006 to 2009.

The allegations include several counts of rape, sexual assault, supplying drugs and trafficking.

Mr Ditta, who was attached to West Yorkshire Police's Protective Services Operations, was a serving officer at the time of the offence he has been accused of.

He has been suspended from duty, the force said.

The 16 men, all from Halifax, will appear at Bradford Magistrates' Court on 6 January 2020.

Those charged are: