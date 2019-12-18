Men jailed over £3m heroin and £130,000 cash haul

Image copyright National Crime Agency Image caption Yusuf Kara (left) and Ashraf Khan were jailed at Leeds Crown Court

Two drug dealers have been jailed after heroin worth £3m and about £130,000 in cash were seized.

Yusuf Kara, 30, was sentenced to 10 years and four months after he admitted conspiracy to supply Class A drugs and money laundering last month.

Ashraf Khan, 31, of no fixed abode, admitted money laundering and was jailed for two years and four months.

Police found the cash under a false floor in Khan's van, followed by heroin in bags and suitcases in Kara's house.

Leeds Crown Court heard that in October, Khan - who at that time lived in Bradford - drove his Citroen Berlingo van to a road in Leeds where he pulled up next to a grey Peugeot driven by Kara.

Kara, of Scott Hall Road in Meanwood, Leeds, took a black bin bag of cash from the car boot and put it in the back of Khan's van before both men drove away.

Image copyright National Crime Agency Image caption Police found heroin of a street value of about £3m hidden in suitcases and bags at Kara's house

Later that day on a street in Bolton police stopped Khan, who has a previous conviction for possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

They found approximately £130,000 cash under a false floor in the van and he was arrested at the scene.

Kara was arrested on Shearbridge Road in Bradford and on searching his house officers found 56 packages each containing 1kg of heroin - with a street value of about £3m - in bags and a suitcase.

Jo Broadbent, from the National Crime Agency (NCA), said the "significant" seizure was a big step towards protecting the public from damage and devastation caused by drugs.

"These drugs often end up in the hands of County Lines networks, where they fuel violence and the exploitation of young and vulnerable people," she said.

"Tackling drug trafficking is one of our highest priorities and the NCA will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to pursue and disrupt offenders."

