Image caption The road was closed while emergency services attended

A woman was seriously injured when she was hit by a marked police car which was responding to an emergency call.

The 61-year-old pedestrian was struck on Lilycroft Road, near the Cliffe Road junction, in the Manningham area of Bradford at 16:45 GMT.

She has been airlifted to Leeds General Infirmary.

West Yorkshire Police said the crash had been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct as a matter of routine.

The police car was travelling towards Girlington when the crash happened.