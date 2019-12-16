Image copyright GoFundMe Image caption A fundraising page was set up to pay for Paige Gibson's funeral

A 16-year-old boy has been found guilty of the murder of a young mother during an argument over drugs money.

The boy knifed Paige Gibson, 23, in Halifax after she had agreed to sell a tablet and phone for him and his friend so they could buy drugs.

He repeatedly visited the mother-of-three's flat to try and get his money or property.

Shortly before the murder he was heard to say "I need a knife. I'm gonna stab" her, Bradford Crown Court heard.

The jury had been shown CCTV footage of the stabbing on 7 June which tool place outside the flat Ms Gibson shared with her partner.

She suffered a fatal stab wound to the chest after the teenager pulled out a knife during a scuffle in a corridor at Weavers Brook in Cumberland Close.

Ms Gibson died from her injury despite efforts to save her.

The teenager denied murder claiming he had armed himself with a knife because was trying to protect Ms Gibson from a violent boyfriend.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, showed no emotion as the jury returned their unanimous verdict.

He is due to be sentenced later.

