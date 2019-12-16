Image copyright Katie May Lees Image caption Many services were cancelled and delayed around the north of England

Rail commuters have been affected by numerous cancellations and delays as Northern launched a new timetable which had promised 50 new trains.

Nineteen trains had been cancelled by 10:00 GMT and 31 delayed, some due to a shortage of drivers.

The operator said the issue affected services between Blackpool North and Manchester Airport, Leeds to York and Sheffield, and Darlington to Saltburn.

Transpennine Express had also cancelled 29 services on Monday morning.

Affected services included those linking Manchester Airport with Edinburgh and Newcastle, and trains from Liverpool Lime Street to Scarborough.

In October, fewer than half of Northern rail services ran on time, the firm's figures showed.

Cancellations were also at their highest level since July and August.

The operator had said the changes in its new winter timetable would focus on "reliability and stability" and add to the services each week.

Commuters took to social media on Monday to share issues with train travel, as the hastag #northernfail was trending.

Calderdale councillor Jane Scullion tweeted: "Good morning @northernassist, trains late, trains cancelled, two carriages, not stopping at various stations, standing from Hebden to Leeds. I could weep and it's only Monday morning #northernfail"

Keri Lewis Brown shared an image of a departures board which read a service to Blackpool North had been cancelled "due to a train stopping in the wrong position".

