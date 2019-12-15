New timetables and trains for Northern passengers

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Passengers will see a revised timetable and new trains on Northern services

A revised timetable has begun for rail services across Yorkshire, Lincolnshire and the East Midlands, with passengers seeing 50 new trains run by Northern.

In October fewer than half of Northern rail services ran on time, the firm's figures showed.

Northern said the changes would focus on "reliability and stability" and add to the services each week.

Passengers have been advised to check before they travel as changes are introduced to the timetables.

Northern cancellations were at their highest level in October since July and August.

A spokesman for Northern apologised at the time and and blamed "extreme weather" and rail infrastructure.

Between 15 September and 12 October, Northern's figures showed 53.5% of Northern trains were on time, compared to 62.7% of services across the country.

Northern's Steve Hopkinson said: "We continue to work closely with Network Rail and others in the industry to deliver plans that will give our customers the best possible service.

"But we need all customers to make themselves aware of the changes by checking ahead before any travel.

"All timetables are now available online via the Northern website and National Rail Enquiries."

Mr Hopkinson added: "The Northern network is busier than it has been for a generation - more than 100 million customer journeys will be made on Northern services in 2019 - and the introduction of new trains is at the heart of delivering improvements for our customers."

