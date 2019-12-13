Image copyright Getty/Mike Lewis Photography Image caption Tetley admitted the latest allegations at Bradford Crown Court

A former X Factor star has pleaded guilty to child sexual exploitation charges over inducing boys to send indecent images to him for money.

Danny Tetley, 39, entered guilty pleas to five charges of causing sexual exploitation of a child relating to five teenage boys aged 15 and 16.

A court order had prevented publication of four other previous guilty pleas.

The restriction was lifted after Tetley admitted the latest allegations at Bradford Crown Court.

The Recorder of Bradford, Judge Jonathan Durham Hall QC lifted the restriction on reporting that Tetley admitted four other allegations, understood to have involved similar offending with two 14-year-olds, at a previous hearing.

The latest charges covered between October 2018 and August this year.

Michael Smith, prosecuting, told the court they would not try Tetley, of Bradford, on other outstanding allegations which he had denied.

Barrister Andrew Dallas, for Tetley, asked for the sentence to be adjourned so the defence could consider "well over 10,000" text messages or WhatsApp messages.

Judge Durham Hall fixed the sentence hearing for 24 January and remanded Tetley back into custody.

Tetley reached the semi-finals of the popular TV show in 2018, finishing sixth.

