Man arrested after girl dies in crash near Bingley

  • 13 December 2019
B6265 Bradford Road Image copyright Google
Image caption The teenager was hit on the B6265 Bradford Road towards Bingley shortly before 16:00 GMT on Thursday

A 17-year-old girl has died after being hit by a car in West Yorkshire.

The teenager died in hospital after she was struck by a green Skoda Octavia travelling on the B6265 Bradford Road towards Bingley, shortly before 16:00 GMT on Thursday.

A 65-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He was later released under investigation while inquiries continue.

Police appealed for any witnesses to contact them.

