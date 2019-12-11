Image copyright Ben Lack Image caption Colin Nesbitt was on trial at Bradford Crown Court after allegedly stealing £345,000 from the children's cancer charity he set up

The jury has been discharged in the trial of a man accused of stealing from a children's cancer charity he founded.

Colin Nesbitt, 58, of Kent Road, Bingley, Bradford, set up Little Heroes Cancer Trust in 2008 after his grandson was diagnosed with a rare cancer.

At his trial at Bradford Crown Court, he had denied fraud charges totalling £345,000, misleading the Charity Commission and the theft of £7,000.

A new trial date has been set for 25 January 2021.

