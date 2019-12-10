Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption Police searched the man's vehicle and found multiple sheets of fake coffee stickers

A motorist stopped by police was found with hundreds of fake McDonald's coffee stickers in his car.

The driver in Bradford was found with multiple sheets of stickers, similar to ones McDonald's customers are given when they buy hot drinks.

Police said he was trying to defraud the loyalty scheme, in which six stickers can be exchanged for a free coffee.

McDonald's said anyone with counterfeit stickers would be refused a free drink.

The man was stopped on Westgate Hill Street on Sunday by the Steerside Enforcement Team, which deals with anti-social and criminal use of the roads in Bradford.

West Yorkshire Police confirmed the driver was given a "community resolution" for fraud in relation to the stickers and also arrested on suspicion of drug-driving.

He will be summonsed to court for the drug-driving offence.

Writing on Twitter, the enforcement team said: "It may seem inconsequential, but it is illegal to cheat a company like this.

"Just pay for your coffee!"

McDonald's customers get a sticker with a coffee bean on it every time they purchase a coffee.

Six stickers can be exchanged for a free coffee.

A spokesman for McDonald's said: "Anyone attempting to use what our restaurant teams believe to be counterfeit stickers will be declined their free coffee."

