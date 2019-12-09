Image copyright Seacroft Colts Image caption The container had only been bought a week before the arsonists struck

Arsonists have torched a portable building bought only days earlier by a junior football club.

Seacroft Colts Football Club in east Leeds spent months raising about £1,500 for the unit used as a clubhouse, which was only delivered a week ago.

In a statement the club said it was "absolutely devastated" by the fire.

Coach David Mattison said the first they knew of the arson attack was when they turned up on Sunday morning for their home matches.

The club, based at Parklands Primary School on Dufton Approach, runs sides for players aged four to 13.

"We've been getting help from a local councillor to fundraise and now we're £1,500 out of pocket and there are going to be further costs," Mr Mattison said.

"The building now has to be moved, we've got to get rid of it and make the site safe for the children.

"It had been fitted out with male and female toilets along with a kitchen and drying facility."

Image copyright Seacroft Colts Image caption The club had put in male and female toilets, a kitchen and drying room

He said: "We turned up on Sunday morning for our home games and there was smoke and a bad smell - the fire brigade had put it out, but we've had to cancel our home games."

The club's Facebook page said: "We are absolutely devastated to be writing this but we wanted to make you all aware.

"As many know we don't have an awful lot compared to most clubs but we have worked really hard as a club over the last few seasons to get to where we are now."

West Yorkshire Police is investigating and asked anyone with information about the fire to get in contact.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.