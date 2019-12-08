Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption Colin Vasey was last seen on CCTV in the early hours of 17 November

Police looking for a missing 81-year-old man have said the only place left to search is a river.

Colin Vasey was last seen on CCTV walking through Dewsbury in the early hours of 17 November, wearing only a dressing gown and pyjamas.

Officers have carried out extensive searches of the town involving drones and helicopters.

West Yorkshire Police said they were now concentrating their efforts on the River Calder.

Det Ch Insp Fiona Gaffney said the last sighting of Mr Vasey on CCTV was of him heading towards a bridge on the river.

"Sadly we have not yet been able to bring Colin home to them but are at a point where we have looked everywhere possible and concluded every line of inquiry, other than completing our search of the river," she said.

She added that the force was not looking for anybody else in connection with Mr Vasey's disappearance.

