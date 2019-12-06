Image copyright Google Image caption The body was found at an address in Moorside End, Dewsbury

A man has been found beaten to death at a house in West Yorkshire.

Detectives were called to Moorside End, Dewsbury, on Thursday afternoon where the 54-year-old man had been pronounced dead by emergency services.

Officers said a post-mortem examination would be carried out, "but we do know the man was seriously assaulted".

Four men aged 34, 38, 39 and 51, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and are being interviewed by West Yorkshire detectives.

