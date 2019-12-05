Image copyright GoFundMe Image caption Paige Gibson died after being stabbed in the chest during an early hours disturbance in June

A teenager accused of killing a 23-year-old woman claimed he was trying to protect her from a violent boyfriend when he armed himself with a knife.

The 16-year-old accepted stabbing Paige Gibson in the chest but said he pulled out the knife after she pushed him outside her flat at Halifax.

Prosecutors said it happened after Ms Gibson offered to sell goods for the boy so he could buy drugs.

He denies a murder charge at Bradford Crown Court.

The prosecution said the boy made a threat to stab Ms Gibson over the sale of a tablet device and phone, and grabbed the knife from another flat at Weavers Brook, Ovenden, in June 2019.

The boy denied this version of events and said he had seen Ms Gibson's boyfriend, Aaron McIntosh, grabbing her around the throat at the couple's flat and said he was scared.

After being pushed out of the flat by Miss Gibson he said she told him to leave them alone, but he replied: "I'm not going to leave you alone. I am trying to make sure you are all right."

The teenager claimed that Mr McIntosh was angry and threatened to "get him", but later he decided to go back up to their flat after hearing more screaming and arguing.

Image caption Prosecutors say the teenager had gone to Ms Gibson's flat over the sale of a tablet device and a mobile phone

He said he was scared and panicking, but he told the couple they were meant to be partners and they could not keep fighting.

The boy claimed the couple told him to leave and said he did not think Miss Gibson knew he was there to help her.

After being backed up against a wall he said he got scared and pulled out the knife.

"I didn't mean to hurt her," the boy told the jury. "I thought I was going to get proper hurt because there were two of them there.

The trial continues.

